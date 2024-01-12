The Chewy Reason You Should Avoid Grilling Top Blade Steak

Steak cuts come in a range of shapes and sizes. While all share the potential of a delicious beefy bite, not all necessitate the same preparation. Take grilling, the perfect application for marbled steaks like porterhouse and ribe-eye. While a dependable go-to for many other cuts, such a cooking method isn't suitable for steaks like top blade. The meat will turn out unpalatably chewy, ruining the steak.

It's all due to the cut's origin. The top blade hails from the chuck region, a section of the cow often used in stews. Sliced from a tender muscle in the area — shared with flat iron steaks — it contains a strip of cartilage. A tasty standalone steak can still be crafted but requires particular methods. So, to best showcase the cut, turn to braising or marinating rather than direct grilling. With extra liquid introduced, you can achieve a flavorful and tender steak. Let's dive into the details of how to make the top blade shine.