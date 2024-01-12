Why You Should Always Buy More Ground Beef Than What You Need

With the price of meat going up, you may be tempted to cut down on costs, but the next time you buy ground beef you ought to think twice. You may have noticed that, when you cook ground beef, you always end up with less meat in the pan when it's done compared to how much you started with. Well, this is because of something called shrinkage. The fat and moisture content of the beef begins to evaporate when it makes contact with heat, leaving you with less ground beef overall. If you need 1 pound of cooked ground beef, you probably go to the grocery store and buy exactly 1 pound of ground beef. The only problem is that, by the time you've cooked it, you now only have ¾ of a pound of ground beef.

To avoid this problem, simply buy more raw ground beef to start with. Spend the extra dollar and get 1 ¼ pounds of ground beef. That way, when it's time to add the cooked ground beef to the recipe, you're not working with less than you need.