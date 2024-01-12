How Often To Flip Barbecue Chicken To Maintain A Crispy, Sticky Crust

Barbecuing isn't quite a science, but there are a few simple rules to help you flip — and crisp — your chicken to perfection. In particular, you'll want to start out by preheating your grill for 10 to 15 minutes. Exact temperatures will range; some recipes suggest a sweet spot between 425 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit, while others raise the stakes up to 525 degrees for gas and electric grills. For barbecued chicken (not just grilled chicken) stay somewhere between medium and medium high heat; a minimum of 450 degrees may be the best place to start.

Once you put your chicken on the grill, it's time to start coating and flipping. Smear your chicken in barbecue sauce once it touches the grates, and flip it over after just a few minutes. Add more sauce to the other side. Take a few minutes, but make sure to flip it back over, adding sauce to the just-grilled side.

While these two flips are the minimum, it's best to keep flipping and adding sauce until your chicken's interior reaches a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If you follow these steps, you'll better control your meal's texture, though you don't have to make barbecued chicken on the barbecue for a delicious, saucy meal. The oven likewise does the job across recipes, with a high temperature key to crispiness.