How To Get A Crisp Finish On Baked BBQ Chicken Without Burning It Under The Broiler

Baked BBQ chicken is one of the best approximations of real outdoor barbecue you can make in your kitchen, and you only need a few tricks to make it taste just as good as on the grill. Unlike ribs or brisket, which take hours over the low heat of a smoking grill, chicken cooks quickly, and doesn't have time to take on too much flavor from the grill. Most of the BBQ flavor comes from the sauce and from the singed, charred flavor of live flames kissing your meat, which means all you need to do is mimic those effects with your stove. Cooking the barbecue sauce separately from your chicken at first can thicken and deepen the flavor of your sauce as the heat of the grill would, and cooking the chicken at a lower, slower temperature gives you that fall-off-the-bone texture. That just leaves the fire. You might be tempted to crank up your broiler, many recipes do suggest that, but there is a better way.

Instead of using the broiler to crisp up your chicken and get those nice charred bits, just turn up your oven to a higher temperature, around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, for the last five to 10 minutes of cooking. A broiler's high heat can take a barbecue sauce from browned to burned in seconds, but a slightly more gentle high temperature can still crisp your chicken and cook your sauce with a much larger margin for error.