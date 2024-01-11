Use Evaporated Milk In Slow Cooker Potato Soup To Avoid Separation

Just as a dollop of sour cream, butter, and grated cheese are typical toppings for a loaded baked potato, adding a splash of cream to potato soup is a no-brainer. Dairy is a delicious and effective tool for thickening and imparting richness to soups. Stirring milk or cream into a pot on the stove tends to happen at the tail end of the cooking process to prevent curdling, however, if you're making potato soup in a slow cooker, evaporated milk is the best option to avoid separation.

Slow cookers help busy home cooks make hands-off meals with well-developed flavors thanks to their low and slow cooking methods. Unfortunately, heating dairy over long periods of time increases the risk of separation. Also known as "breaking," separation describes the process of milk proteins clumping together in reaction to elevated acidity. Heating dairy products increases this acidity.

Evaporated milk, on the other hand, is made by slowly heating it to reduce the proportion of water molecules to dairy fat and protein. With over half its original water content eliminated, the decidedly different composition of evaporated milk will resist separation in a slow cooker. It's an equal swap for heavy cream that you can add to the slow cooker along with the rest of your potato soup ingredients at the beginning and let simmer away for hours. Plus, its ultra-rich dairy flavor and already thick consistency will enrich the texture and complement the earthiness of potatoes as well as heavy cream.