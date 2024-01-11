Spice Up Your Next Whiskey Sour With Muddled Jalapeño

To get the best results when creating a jalapeño whiskey sour, it is important to be aware of how selecting and slicing a jalapeño pepper can impact the final flavor. Fresh jalapeños can vary in just how intense their heat is. When shopping for your peppers, pick out smooth, unblemished ones for a milder heat level, or streakier ones for an extra kick of spice. Also pay attention to your pepper cutting technique. The white inner membrane is where most of the capsaicin is stored, so by removing more or less of this pith you can also adjust the intensity. Once you have decided on which peppers you are using and how you are slicing them, simply toss a few pieces into the bottom of your drinking glass and lightly press them with a muddler before building the rest of your drink as usual.

Making such an unexpected alteration to a traditional whiskey sour opens the door to additional changes that may complement the jalapeño flavor in your cocktail. Try swapping your usual whiskey of choice for a grassier version in order to enhance the green taste of the pepper. Another fun option is to replace or accompany the lemon juice with another type of sour juice that is more commonly paired with jalapeños — we recommend lime or grapefruit as a starting point, but options like pineapple and passionfruit juice can have equally enjoyable effects.