Give Your Latkes An Upgrade With Shredded Brussels Sprouts

Latkes are a quintessential Jewish tradition and a delicious representation of the miraculous story behind the eight nights of Hanukkah. A classic latke recipe blends potatoes, onions, egg, and matzo meal into hearty and comforting pancakes that obtain crispy edges and soft, tender interiors after frying in oil. While it's hard to find a flaw in this simple, traditional recipe, adding Brussels sprouts is the flavor and texture upgrade you never knew you needed.

Hanukkah celebrations occur in December, coinciding with peak Brussels sprouts season, making them an available and fresh ingredient to shred along with your potatoes. If you've ever delighted in the crunchy, slightly charred outer leaves of roasted Brussels sprouts fresh out of the oven, then you've had a preview of the flavor and texture boost they'll bring to latkes. Shredding the Brussels sprouts means they'll be thin enough to crisp up as they fry, punctuating the soft potato interior of each latke with a delightful crunch. Frying the Brussels sprouts will emphasize their robust vegetal bitterness, adding a sophisticated depth of flavor to complement the earthy savoriness of the potatoes and the buttery richness of the eggs. They make an easy addition to latke batter, using the same shredding equipment and providing fibrous volume for a sturdier end result. Plus, they'll bring a bright pop of green and a healthy serving of vitamins and fiber to the mix.