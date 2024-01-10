When To Add Marjoram To Ground Beef For The Most Flavor

Compared to the "Scarborough Fair" quartet of herbs – parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme – marjoram is not as familiar to most people and is not commonly used in recipes outside of Italy and the Middle East. But this herb, often described as a milder cousin of oregano, can bring a delightful sweet, citrusy, and almost floral aroma to your dishes. Just like oregano, marjoram pairs beautifully with hearty dishes like beef, thanks to its bold flavor that complements the strong taste of red meat.

But here's the catch: Marjoram isn't a magical herb that you can sprinkle into your dish at any time for an instant flavor and aroma boost. To get the most out of it, Spices, Inc. recommends adding it toward the end of your cooking process. If you're working with ground beef, like when making meatballs, wait until you have only about 10 to 15 minutes left before your dish is ready, and then toss in the marjoram.

The key reason behind this approach is to safeguard the essential oils within the herb, which are responsible for its delicious taste and aroma. However, according to a 2015 study published in Industrial Crops and Products, they are incredibly sensitive to heat. The longer marjoram is exposed to high temperatures, the more it loses its aroma and flavor. By adding marjoram towards the end of your cooking process, you can preserve most of its enchanting flavor and aroma before they vanish completely.