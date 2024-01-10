The Flipping Technique Jacques Pépin Uses For Perfectly Browned Roast Chicken

Despite all the tips for roasting a whole chicken out there, the task can seem daunting for those attempting it for the first time. After all, it's an entire chicken, which means there's no shortage of meat that requires cooking. Whether you flavor your poultry with citrus à la a lemon-roasted chicken recipe or keep the flavors straightforward with a classic roasted chicken recipe, you'll always want to prioritize an evenly-cooked bird. Luckily, to make the cooking process all the more methodical, celebrity chef Jacques Pépin utilizes a foolproof strategy. He suggests routinely flipping that whole chicken in its pan so each side receives equal, ample time on the heat.

"I like to start it on the side," Pépin explains in a video tutorial for classic roast chicken posted by KQED. "The leg is longer to cook than the front." As such, Pépin gives the legs a head start before he flips his chicken right-side-up. He cooks the first side of the chicken for about 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, he turns the bird and repeats the process on the other leg for the same duration of time. Finally, he cooks the meat when it's flat in the pan for, again, 20 minutes. "At that point, I can baste it," says Pépin. As for the rest of the recipe? With Pépin's technique, roasted chicken comes together seamlessly.