Forget Raisins, Toss Some Dried Lychee Into Your Next Salad Instead

Raisins' place in salads is well-cemented, but every now and then, it's always good to switch things up a bit. You may be tempted to go for the regulars like dried berries, currants, or prunes, but perhaps it's time to try something new. This is where dried lychees come into the picture. They're similar enough to raisins that you won't be altering much of the overall flavor profile but still unique enough to bring a special twist to the dish.

In dried lychees, you can still find that familiar deep sweetness and tangy undertone that's present in most dried fruits. However, what sets them apart are the gorgeous, ambrosial floral notes that linger delicately in the aftertaste. This extra layer of fragrance brings an enticing complexity to any salad, incorporating an olfactory aspect that makes the overall eating experience much more enjoyable.

Then, you've also got the textural enhancement. Dried lychees are tender but also chewy and a little mushy, which brings a delightful contrast to the crisp greens and sturdy veggies. The exotic fruit gives each bite an exciting interplay of textures and makes eating salad a lot more fun than usual.