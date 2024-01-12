Forget Raisins, Toss Some Dried Lychee Into Your Next Salad Instead
Raisins' place in salads is well-cemented, but every now and then, it's always good to switch things up a bit. You may be tempted to go for the regulars like dried berries, currants, or prunes, but perhaps it's time to try something new. This is where dried lychees come into the picture. They're similar enough to raisins that you won't be altering much of the overall flavor profile but still unique enough to bring a special twist to the dish.
In dried lychees, you can still find that familiar deep sweetness and tangy undertone that's present in most dried fruits. However, what sets them apart are the gorgeous, ambrosial floral notes that linger delicately in the aftertaste. This extra layer of fragrance brings an enticing complexity to any salad, incorporating an olfactory aspect that makes the overall eating experience much more enjoyable.
Then, you've also got the textural enhancement. Dried lychees are tender but also chewy and a little mushy, which brings a delightful contrast to the crisp greens and sturdy veggies. The exotic fruit gives each bite an exciting interplay of textures and makes eating salad a lot more fun than usual.
What salads would dried lychees be good in?
Although not too commonly used, dried lychees are surprisingly versatile in salads. Fruit salads are perhaps the most obvious choice. You can take the tropical route with pineapple, mango, kiwi, papaya, dragonfruit, and even fresh lychee. Dried lychee also adds a fantastic twist to the beloved watermelon and feta salad, lacing in a game-changing depth that makes the refreshing salad much more flavorful. Of course, lychees would work well in almost any fruit salad.
Try mixing dried lychees with grapes, pomegranates, berries, or mandarins, accompanied by a tangy vinaigrette or balsamic dressing for an exotic salad that's still utterly tasteful. You'll have a bowl of rainbow on the table in no time, perfect for any meal that calls for a bit of flavor-bursting vibrancy. If we're talking about leafy greens and vegetables, your choices are also pretty diverse. Dried lychees shine particularly bright in Asian salads, whether it's a cucumber salad with vinegar dressing, or a combination of shredded cabbage, carrots, lettuce, cilantro, peanuts, and bean sprouts all tossed in soy sauce and other staple Asian condiments.
You can pretty much use dried lychees in any salad that typically features raisins. Most commonly, it's a combination of broccoli and julienned carrots all tossed in a creamy mayo-based dressing. Even simpler, it's a bed of mixed greens along with chopped nuts and cheese sprinkles. The sky's the limit, so don't hesitate to toss dried lychees into any salad that needs a good twist. You won't regret it!