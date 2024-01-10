Is Cauliflower Flour Actually Worth Stocking In Your Kitchen?
Awareness of gluten and its impact on health has reverberated throughout the country, bringing new and innovative flour alternatives to the market, including cauliflower flour. But is cauliflower flour really a good substitute for wheat flour? Well, it depends on what your goals are.
The reason wheat flour is so commonly used in baked goods is that it contains gluten. Gluten's stretchiness is responsible for the delightful texture and structure of of a wide variety of breads and other sweet and savory baked goods. If you are using non-traditional flours and expecting them to taste and behave in the same way as traditional flours, you will likely be disappointed.
But if you're interested in cauliflower flour, you're likely doing it because you are transitioning to a different diet, such as gluten-free or keto, in which case cauliflower flour is a good option for savory dishes. Cauliflower flour is also great for anyone looking to lower their carb intake. The decision to stock up on cauliflower flour comes down to whether you'll use it. If you're committed to a keto diet or have another health goal in mind, cauliflower flour is great. If you're only casually interested, the taste and texture may keep you from using it often enough.
How nutrition and taste matter when choosing cauliflower flour
If we were to lay out the reasons to choose cauliflower flour, nutrition would be at the top of the list. For 1 cup of all-purpose flour you're getting 95 grams of carbohydrates compared to 72 grams of carbohydrates in cauliflower flour. As for vitamins and minerals, cauliflower flour is a good source of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and iron. Cauliflower flour is also higher in protein and fiber. All-purpose flour contains 13 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, whereas cauliflower flour contains 28 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber. Keep in mind that cauliflower flour is much more expensive. All-purpose flour runs as low as 4 to 7 cents per ounce compared to the $1.30 to 2 dollars per ounce for cauliflower flour.
The last thing to consider is taste. Cauliflower flour is made from dried, ground-up cauliflower. As such, it tastes like cauliflower and that will be apparent when you bite into whatever you've made. If you enjoy a vegetal taste then cauliflower flour may be exactly what you're looking for, but it's perhaps not what you want for sweet recipes. Pizza dough, homemade crackers, tortillas, and the like, however, are all prime candidates. Based on what you cook and bake, you may want to think again before you pull out your wallet.