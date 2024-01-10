Is Cauliflower Flour Actually Worth Stocking In Your Kitchen?

Awareness of gluten and its impact on health has reverberated throughout the country, bringing new and innovative flour alternatives to the market, including cauliflower flour. But is cauliflower flour really a good substitute for wheat flour? Well, it depends on what your goals are.

The reason wheat flour is so commonly used in baked goods is that it contains gluten. Gluten's stretchiness is responsible for the delightful texture and structure of of a wide variety of breads and other sweet and savory baked goods. If you are using non-traditional flours and expecting them to taste and behave in the same way as traditional flours, you will likely be disappointed.

But if you're interested in cauliflower flour, you're likely doing it because you are transitioning to a different diet, such as gluten-free or keto, in which case cauliflower flour is a good option for savory dishes. Cauliflower flour is also great for anyone looking to lower their carb intake. The decision to stock up on cauliflower flour comes down to whether you'll use it. If you're committed to a keto diet or have another health goal in mind, cauliflower flour is great. If you're only casually interested, the taste and texture may keep you from using it often enough.