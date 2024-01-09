Make Melted Onions In A Muffin Pan For A Uniquely Rich Side Dish

Onions transform into a savory delicacy when they are slowly roasted in the oven in a little butter or oil. As their sugars caramelize, their taste mellows, and they become sweet while their texture becomes velvety and tender. Among the best uses for a muffin tin is oven-roasting onions, as deploying this trick will keep the onion layers and its bulbous structure intact so they have more of a flower-like presentation when you serve them.

The muffin tin is hugely versatile. Not only are disposable muffin tins perfect for transporting leftovers but muffin tins can also aid in the preparation of making handheld mac and cheese bites or effortless deep dish pizza. Muffin tins' deep compartments that generally hold muffin or cupcake batter are perfect for roasting onion halves. Before you get started with your roasting, though, you want to clean your onions and let them soak in water for about an hour. This extra step is going to make their taste and aroma even more intense.