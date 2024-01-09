Make Melted Onions In A Muffin Pan For A Uniquely Rich Side Dish
Onions transform into a savory delicacy when they are slowly roasted in the oven in a little butter or oil. As their sugars caramelize, their taste mellows, and they become sweet while their texture becomes velvety and tender. Among the best uses for a muffin tin is oven-roasting onions, as deploying this trick will keep the onion layers and its bulbous structure intact so they have more of a flower-like presentation when you serve them.
The muffin tin is hugely versatile. Not only are disposable muffin tins perfect for transporting leftovers but muffin tins can also aid in the preparation of making handheld mac and cheese bites or effortless deep dish pizza. Muffin tins' deep compartments that generally hold muffin or cupcake batter are perfect for roasting onion halves. Before you get started with your roasting, though, you want to clean your onions and let them soak in water for about an hour. This extra step is going to make their taste and aroma even more intense.
Tips to elevate your muffin-pan onions
After you've prepped your onions, simply brush them with the fat of your choice. Butter or olive oil both are flavorful choices. Sprinkle the onion halves with a little salt and pepper along with some breadcrumbs if you want to add to their texture and taste. Then, bake the onions until they are soft, golden, and a little charred. Allow the onions to cool for a few minutes and serve them up. Using the muffin tin not only helps with the aesthetics of their presentation but it also makes for easy clean-up.
If you do not have a muffin tin, you can still make melted onions, just use an ovenproof pan that allows you to arrange them snuggly together so they do not fall apart. If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for no more than four days. You can reheat your melted onions and use them as a dish alongside a steak or other favored protein. However, don't be afraid to experiment. Their rich complexity of taste is lovely atop a sandwich or added as a pizza topping too.