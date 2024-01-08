Over 130,000 Pounds Of Turkey Kielbasa Recalled Over Bone Fragments

Sausage fans, beware: Roughly 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa are being pulled from shelves nationwide. According to the USDA, the Denmark, Wisconsin-based company Salm Partners, LLC is warning consumers not to eat its turkey kielbasa after multiple discoveries of the product being contaminated with bone fragments. The recall was announced on January 5 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The affected product is the 13-ounce plastic vacuum-sealed packages of "PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA." The recalled batch was produced on October 27, 2023 and October 30, 2023, and the packaging is printed with the product indicator number P-32009 and "use by" dates of April 24, 2024 or April 27, 2024, respectively. Customers who have purchased the recalled turkey kielbasa are instructed to either throw it away or return it to the place it was purchased.

Salm Partners is the "nation's largest co-manufacturer of fully cooked sausage and hot dogs," which are produced using a cook-in-package process and are then distributed to a variety of commercial brands and retailers. Salm Partners issued the recall voluntarily, notifiying the FSIS after receiving multiple customer complaints regarding bone fragments in its turkey kielbasa. Luckily, no consumer injuries or illnesses have been reported so far, except for what the USDA describes as "one minor oral injury."