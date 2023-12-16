Over 13 Tons Of TGI Fridays Chicken Bites Have Been Recalled Over Plastic

On December 15, roughly 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays chicken bites were recalled by manufacturer Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. More specifically, the 15-ounce box of TGI Friday's Boneless Chicken Bites in the Honey BBQ flavor was recalled for "possible foreign matter contamination," according to a report by the USD. That's over 13 tons, just shy of two school buses.

The voluntary recall started when Simon Prepared Foods, Inc. started receiving consumer complaints about bits of clear, hard plastic lodged between the breading and the meat of the nuggets (yikes). Simon promptly notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, and luckily, nobody has reported falling ill or otherwise harmed at the meaty hands of the contaminated nuggets.

The bad news is that the bite-sized culprits have already been shipped to retailers nationwide, and according to the FSIS, might be stocked in the freezers of many consumers right now. Folks who have unknowingly purchased the plastic-bedded boneless bites are being instructed to discard them or return them to their place of purchase. At this time, no information has been released regarding a universal refund for the affected product.

The affected batch was produced on October 3, 2023, and is printed with the lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of December 26, 2024, both of which can be found on the side of the box. The recalled nuggets also bear the establishment number "P-20287," which is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.