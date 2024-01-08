Why You Should Skip The Oil When Air Frying Mushrooms

Golden brown mushrooms are the answer to instantly elevating a meal. Whether sauteed or roasted, the savory fungi bring a world of flavor to soups, salads, and more. Even in a pinch, heating them up in the air fryer always yields delicious mushrooms. For mushrooms that are always crispy, air fry them without oil.

Cooking mushrooms sans oil almost feels like a brazen act against the beloved ingredient — what are meaty mushrooms without a drizzle of earthy, peppery olive oil? It also sounds counterintuitive since oil typically helps food crisp up. Yet, if you've ever sauteed mushrooms that wound up soggier than imaginable, you'll know that oil produces liquid-laden mushrooms. The fungi are around 80-90% water, so they must dry up before anything else is added. Tossing them in oil will only fill them with more moisture, resulting in a soft, mushy mess.

To air fry them, clean them with a damp paper towel before chopping them up. Place them on parchment paper, ensuring that they're not crowded together in the pan. Set the air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit and heat the mushrooms until they're golden brown with crusted edges. Drizzle a finishing oil before plating and enjoy the buttery, crisp mushrooms.