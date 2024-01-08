Are Ornamental Peppers Edible? What To Know Before You Try

Ornamental peppers are a bright and colorful way to spice up your garden. But are they edible? They look like little pieces of candy, after all. The good news is yes, they are perfectly edible – except for the leaves, which are toxic to pets and humans. If you eat the leaves, you'll only get some stomach cramps and possibly nausea. But for pets, they can be fatal. With that bit of bad news out of the way, back to the pepper itself.

Although eating ornamental peppers is just as safe as eating any other culinary pepper such as a jalapeño or bell pepper (in fact, they are all cousins), they aren't normally used in the kitchen. We aren't discovering the next big ingredient, here. The flavors of ornamental peppers tend to be bitter or grassy while delivering heavy on the heat. Within the category of ornamental peppers, there are several different varieties, such as Black Pearl and Filius Blue, and each variety has its own unique flavor profile.

But even with these differences between varieties, the group as a whole is not known for its taste. If you decide to try one for yourself to see if the stereotype is wrong, keep in mind that ornamental peppers can be very spicy. For reference, jalapeño peppers have a Scoville scale rating (the common measurement of pepper heat) of roughly 6,000 Scoville units. Ornamental peppers, meanwhile, hover around the 10,000 to 50,000 Scoville unit range with some varieties, like Basket of Fire, hitting 80,000 Scoville heat units.