For The Most Velvety Gluten-Free Gravy, Swap In Sticky Rice Flour

Individuals who follow a gluten-free diet — whether due to celiac disease or gluten sensitivity — often face the daunting task of recreating traditional dishes without sacrificing taste or texture. Often, the quest for a smooth, lump-free, gluten-free gravy can sometimes feel like chasing a culinary unicorn. The absence of gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, can make achieving the desired consistency in gravies a bit tricky. Enter the hero of the hour: sticky rice flour. This magical glutinous rice flour is critical to unlocking the most luxurious gluten-free gravy. Despite its name, sticky rice flour contains no gluten; it derives its moist texture from a high starch content. This flour boasts a high concentration of amylopectin, a starch that excels at thickening liquids and creating a smooth, luxurious texture. This unique quality makes it an ideal substitute for traditional wheat-based flour in gravies.

Best of all? The use of sticky rice flour is surprisingly simple. Start by melting your fat (butter, ghee, and even olive oil work brilliantly). Swap out the wheat flour in your usual gravy recipe with an equal amount of sticky rice flour. Yes, it's a straightforward transition without the need for complicated measurements. Once the flour is added, gradually add your stock or drippings, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. The result is a gravy that's pure magic. Unlike other gluten-free flour blends, which can leave a grainy feel, sticky rice flour dissolves seamlessly, leaving only pure, velvety goodness.