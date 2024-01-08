The Sneaky Way Canned Sweet Potatoes Pretend To Be Yams

To understand how canned sweet potatoes pretend to be yams, you must first understand the difference between yams and sweet potatoes. We tend to think of yams and sweet potatoes as different types of potatoes to use interchangeably in sweet, starchy side dishes. However, yams aren't potatoes at all. Instead, they are an African native tuber with yellow to off-white flesh, thick brown skin, and an earthy, starchy flavor and texture. Like sweet potatoes, yams come in different varieties; the popular purple ube is a type of yam. Nevertheless, even the starchiest yam isn't as sweet as a sweet potato.

Sweet potatoes are American cultivars with thin skin and a pillowy, creamy dark orange or yellow pulp that is as sweet as its name. Sweet potatoes come canned in a simple syrup and labeled as yams, but if you check the ingredient list, you'll likely see that they are, in fact, sweet potatoes. Moreover, many cans print "Yams" in large font on the label, under which reads, "Candied sweet potatoes" in smaller print, perpetuating the misconception that yams and sweet potatoes are one and the same.

Therefore, the sneaky way canned sweet potatoes pretend to be yams is technically a marketing ploy that plays to common cultural misconceptions. A quick look at the hue of their flesh when you pop the can open is an even more obvious indicator. Yams are hard to find raw in the U.S., let alone canned.