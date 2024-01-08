The Best Way To Freeze Leftover Canned Beans

Canned beans are a pantry powerhouse for so many reasons. This kitchen staple is not only nutritious, tasty, and versatile, but also incredibly convenient. There is nothing simpler than opening a can of already-soaked beans whenever you need them, and you can stock up without guilt knowing that their shelf-stable nature makes them last a long while. Once open, however, these beans are at risk of spoiling more quickly. That is why, if you anticipate having leftover beans when using a can, we highly recommend freezing them.

Canned beans only last about three or four days in the refrigerator after opening. Any longer, and they will begin to turn — growing harmful pathogens like bacteria and mold and stinking up your fridge. Freezing your beans, on the other hand, will safely preserve them for quite a bit longer. To do so properly, simply transfer the unused beans into an airtight container, cover the beans in a layer of fresh water, and then place them in the freezer. This method will keep beans fresh for anywhere from three to six months, depending on the type.