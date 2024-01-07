Chakalaka Is The Unexpected Ingredient For A Spiced Up Grilled Cheese

From Mexican pico de gallo to Indian chutney, most cultures have at least one go-to condiment to dress up meat, fish, or staple carbohydrates. In South Africa, chakalaka is a fan favorite that no barbecue, stew, or slice of bread can go without. A fusion of native and colonial influences, chakalaka is an easy one-pot baked bean and vegetable relish bursting with aromatics like garlic, ginger, and onions, and robust spices like coriander, curry powder, and cumin, and Thai chilies provide a hot finish.

Chakalaka's trifecta of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors would be the perfect addition to a grilled cheese sandwich. In fact, it's already a star ingredient in the South African version of a grilled cheese known as braaibroodjie, or a cheese and tomato toastie. The baked beans provide a caramelized and tangy complement and a pillowy texture for the spicy and savory aromatics and spices. Cheese would be the ultimate creamy, salty, and savory pairing, while toasted bread will soak up the chakalaka's flavorful juices and supply a crunchy finish.

There's no set recipe for chakalaka, so you can elaborate the relish with your favorite vegetables or any leftovers you want to use up. Plus, its versatility allows you to customize the spice level and vegetable pairings you think would work best for a grilled cheese sandwich. Any leftover chakalaka would make a flavorful garnish for a hot dog or hamburger, or even act as a vegan stew to serve over steamed rice for a lazy dinner.