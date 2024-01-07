The Important Reason You Should Store Aperitifs In The Fridge

Aperitifs are the sometimes sweet, often botanical alcoholic liqueurs that you serve before dinner. They tend to be lower in alcohol content and are great on their own or mixed with some club soda. The lower alcohol content makes them great as an appetizer since no one has any food in them yet. But with as generic a definition as "drinks served before dinner," it's easy to get confused about what exactly the term encompasses.

For reference, popular aperitifs include Campari, both sweet and dry vermouth, Aperol, Lillet, and sherry. If you have any of these, or similar liqueurs, in a bottle at home, you should know that these are alcoholic beverages that need to be refrigerated. Although other types of alcohol can be safely stored at room temperature, the low alcohol content makes aperitifs more susceptible to decay. If you drink, say, old vermouth that hasn't been stored properly, you likely won't get sick but the flavors will have gone bad.

Aperitifs move past their prime through a process known as oxidation which starts to occur the moment the bottle is opened. An unopened aperitif is perfectly fine on the shelf – it's the contact with open air that starts the clock ticking. In case you were curious, it's the same process that causes wine to go bad.