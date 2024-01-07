Store Guacamole With A Layer Of Water To Keep It Fresh

Guacamole is a near-perfect snack: It's healthy, delicious, and easy to make. However, the popular dip has one major flaw. Guacamole doesn't keep well — and, as easy as it is to gorge yourself on guac, you'll inevitably end up with leftovers at some point. If they're not stored properly, those leftovers will turn an unappealing brown color in a matter of hours.

Avocado flesh contains an enzyme that reacts to oxygen, which means that it starts to oxidize and brown as soon as it's exposed to air. As long as it's consumed within three days, oxidized brown guacamole is perfectly safe to eat, but it's nowhere near as appetizing as the fresh stuff. To avoid oxidation during storage, don't let your guacamole come in contact with air. One easy way of doing this is to store the dip under a layer of water. Simply smooth the surface of the guac and pour water on top until it's entirely submerged.

Then, when you're ready to eat it, pour the water off and stir any remaining water into the guacamole. While you might find success using lemon or lime juice instead of water, water won't change the flavor of the dip and necessitate an impromptu trip to the grocery store. What's more, the dense, fatty avocado flesh prevents the guacamole from absorbing too much water, so the texture won't change much, either. Your leftover guac will be just as appetizing as it was when it was made.