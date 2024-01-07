Cook Eggplant In A Waffle Maker For An Elevated Texture

Despite the specific task for which it's named, waffle makers have plenty of alternative uses, from omelets to grilled cheese sandwiches. A waffle maker's capacity to bake, toast, melt, and otherwise cook a range of food applies to vegetables as well. Eggplant is the perfect vegetable to use in your waffle maker to elevate its texture.

While roasting, grilling, and pan-frying eggplant are common cooking methods to achieve a crisp exterior and creamy interior, a waffle maker delivers a superior texture with little effort. All it takes is sticking a round of eggplant into the waffle maker and, in a few minutes, you'll have the textural and flavor benefits of grilling and roasting without turning on your oven or firing up the grill. The waffle maker will create the perfect waffle-patterned grill marks, providing a lovely presentation, crisp caramelized char, and earthy notes in the creamy pulp.

You don't have to flip the eggplant for an even char as you would on the grill or in the oven, nor will you have to create an elaborate sauce to help cook the eggplant. The waffle maker is great for a quick and elegant dish. While you have to prepare one round or plank at a time, the two to three-minute cooking time will still allow you to cook an entire standard-sized eggplant in under 20 minutes.