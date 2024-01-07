Inverno Arancione: The Spiced Mulled Cocktail For White Wine Lovers

Mulled wine is a sippable winter staple. Whether you know it as glögg, glühwein, or vin brulé, any iteration will warm you up and get you in a festive mood. The white wine lover's dilemma, however, is that most recipes consist of a red wine base that's spiced and sweetened. But hope is not lost, as mulled wine can actually be made with any (well, almost any) type of wine, whites included. So, if you've been awaiting a warm white wine cocktail, let us acquaint you with the Inverno Arancione.

Translating to "orange winter" in Italian, the Inverno Aranicione is the brainchild of Alissa Diaz, Wine Director at Centrolina in Washington, D.C. It's a creative take on a classic mulled wine recipe that swaps red wine for a much fresher Pinot Grigio, producing a brighter mulled beverage. Lighter in hue and crisper in taste, the tipple still manages to boast a fair degree of body and spice like that of traditional versions. But, how?

Much like red, white wine delivers the same — albeit unique — degree of structure and fruitiness necessary as a base for mulled wine. The Inverno Arancione is so successful because it uses oranges and lemons to amplify the citrusy zest of the Pinot Grigio; all the while a medley of ginger, anise, and cinnamon imparts a subtle warmth that complements the wine's delicate profile. Designed with white wine lovers in mind, this cocktail is sure to appease even mulled wine purists.