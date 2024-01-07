Eliminate Pork's Gamey Taste With A Vinegar Soak

If you've ever dabbled in preparing wild game meat (or even just looked up how to do it), you've probably come across people talking about the "gamey" taste that wild meat can have. It's a flavor you have to taste for yourself to fully understand, but to put it simply, it's a strong, musky, sour taste that sets wild meat apart from store-bought.

This gamey flavor can be particularly pronounced when it comes to wild pork, such as boars or hogs. This is primarily attributed to the difference in their diets. Wild boars and hogs freely roam and forage for their foods, so their diets are very diverse. The diversity of their diet is reflected in the smell, texture, shade, and taste of their meat. In contrast, farm-raised pigs are usually fed a consistent diet of industry-standard processed feed, resulting in a milder, more consistent taste throughout the year.

If you find the wild flavor too overwhelming, you can take the off-taste away by giving the meat a vinegar bath! Simply mix 1 cup of vinegar with enough cold water to fully submerge the pork (1 cup per quart,) then let it soak overnight in the refrigerator. As the meat soaks, the acidity of the vinegar will re-develop the flavor and tenderize it. The result is a more balanced, tender wild pork cut that'll improve your dining experience by leaps and bounds!