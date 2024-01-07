Flaming Fire Paan Is The Indian Street Snack That Requires Courage

In India, street food snacks take on an extensive array of forms, including paan, a stimulating digestive. This tasty nibble wraps fillings such as chopped nuts, spices, fruit preserves, and flavored pastes inside a betel leaf, which is a popular psychoactive. In addition to inducing a buzz, the snack invigorates the palate with a range of vibrant flavors, most of which are sweet.

Among its abundant renditions, a new style of paan is taking the snack to a bold new level: Some shops are setting it on fire. Just prior to serving, paan shopkeepers ignite the snack, which diners quickly consume while it's still aflame. In addition to creating a unique sensation (how often do you get to literally eat fire?), the act enhances the aromatics of the paan's ingredients.

A shop called Galaxy Paan, based in Rajkot, India, claims to have invented this flaming paan style in 2016. However, its exact origins are uncertain, with many similarly fiery versions arising across India. And with such an eye-catching appeal, it's no surprise fire paan has taken social media by storm.