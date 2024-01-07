For More Flavorful Tacos, Heat Your Tortillas In Butter

Unless you live in Mexico, frequent a Mexican supermarket, or dine at a Mexican restaurant, you probably don't have access to fresh tortillas. As tacos have become one of the most popular global sensations since pizza, packaged tortillas have expanded their product line to keep up. Buying the smaller white corn "street taco" style tortillas may get you a little closer to authentic homemade tacos, but there are plenty of other tips for improving the flavor and texture of tortillas for the most delicious tacos.

Heating tortillas in butter will infuse them with dairy richness, rehydrate them, and create a delightfully varied texture that's soft and pliable with bits of crisp browned spots. This tip will work especially well on flour tortillas, which traditionally contain lard as a key ingredient in their batter, but can also be used for their corn counterparts. Most packaged flour tortillas don't have lard, so butter will add that rich and flavorful fat for an authentic upgrade. The butter will also eliminate any plastic or stale flavor packaged tortillas tend to accrue after sitting too long on grocery or pantry shelves. Plus, the butter will keep tortillas from drying out or becoming too crispy as they heat on a griddle. After all, you're looking for a sturdy and pliable tortilla that won't crack or disintegrate under the weight of the taco fillings.