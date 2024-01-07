The Pungent Kick Of Wasabi Spices Up Cocktails With A Flash Of Heat

Of all of the ways to elevate a cocktail, adding spice is perhaps one of the most fun. From a ranch water cocktail to a classic spicy margarita, there are so many recipes that encourage adding heat to drinks, usually with the addition of chili peppers or chili powder. For a really unique punch of flavor, however, you will need to look beyond the standard spicy ingredients. Next time you want to kick up your cocktail a notch, we recommend adding wasabi.

If you have ever indulged in a plate of sushi before, you know about wasabi. This pale green rhizome plant has a uniquely intense flavor and scent. It tastes and smells similar to horseradish but with a slightly more mustardy and aromatic lean. As a result, not only does wasabi deliver the thrilling sensation we seek when reaching for a spicy cocktail, but it also provides a bright, vegetal flavor that pairs well with a wide variety of spirits and plays nicely with many types of mixers, from fruit juice to cream.