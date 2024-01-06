Give Stuffed French Toast A Uniquely Creamy Lift With Red Bean Paste

Adzuki beans can be mashed into a smooth, creamy paste that is sweetened with sugar and used to flavor mooncakes and mochi. Yet the sweet, earthy flavor of red bean paste needn't be reserved for dessert recipes. Invite the filling that is often used for pastries and bread into your morning meal by introducing the ingredient to your favorite French toast recipes.

Red bean paste can be easily made at home with sugar and beans that have been simmered, cooled, and blended. While the texture, appearance, and taste of the paste can vary — some chefs add peanut oil, coconut oil, or kansui — the creamy spread can enhance basic servings of French toast. Whether you pipe the paste directly into slices of thick, fluffy Challah bread or simply spread a layer on top of your golden pieces of cinnamon-topped toast, adding this earthy element to your breakfast and brunch plates can bring a sense of harmony to your table.