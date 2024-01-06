The 2 Types Of Grills That Just Won't Work For Desserts

If you've got a grill on your patio, you probably already know how convenient it can be to have an extra cooking surface when it gets busy in your kitchen. And it's not just for grilling your meats and veggies — there are so many other ways to make good use of that convenient extra cooking power, such as for desserts. You can cook up some fruits to top with ice cream or put in a cobbler, or you might even be able to use your grill like an oven for a dessert you've prepared in a pan. But there are many types of grills, and some are just not cut out for baked desserts: namely, open pit grills and Santa Maria-style grills. If you've got one of these, you might be better off leaving your dessert baking to your oven.

Of course, you might still be able to prepare some dessert elements on an open pit or Santa Maria grill. Fresh fruits are delicious with a little smoky flavor from the grill, and they can be roasted over either indirect heat away from fire or directly on the flames for a quick char. But cast iron pan cobblers and cakes — and any other dessert that was designed for an oven — need a grill with a top that will close over the embers to create even heat, or you risk scorching the bottoms. Unfortunately, open pit or Santa-Maria style grilling won't provide what your baked desserts need.