How The Smell Of Ham Can Change How You Taste Food

You are probably already aware that our sense of smell can affect our sense of taste — according to Science World, our sense of smell actually accounts for around 80% of what we taste. In the real world, you have probably experienced this first hand if you've ever had a stuffy nose, and foods just don't taste as flavorful as they used to. In this case, the inability to smell something makes the food or flavor taste less intense. Well, it turns out that the reverse can also be true, that our sense of smell can enhance flavors. For example, scientists have discovered that smelling ham, something that we associate with salty foods, can affect how salty a certain food tastes.

In one study, French scientists found that adding ham particles to flan made the flan taste saltier, and that a 15% difference in actual salt content didn't affect how much the testers enjoyed the ham-enhanced flan. In a later study, scientists were able to show that adding ham, an aroma associated with salt, led to a similar perception of increased saltiness, with up to a 35% difference in actual salt content.