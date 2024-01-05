Think Twice Before You Store Leftovers In The Hotel Mini Fridge

If you've ever stayed in a hotel, you've probably noticed that your room comes equipped with a mini fridge, which may or may not come pre-stocked with expensive mini bottles of alcohol and snacks. And it makes sense, as most hotels recognize that the majority of travelers consider a fridge a desirable feature to have in their hotel room (via Hotel Chantelle). After all, those mini fridges are quite handy. You can keep your drinks cold, and minimize your reliance on expensive room service by storing groceries and leftovers — or can you?

According to the USDA, a fridge needs to be set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below to keep food safe, since bacteria grows rapidly at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, what it calls the "Danger Zone." Unfortunately, many hotel mini fridges aren't cold enough to keep food out of the Danger Zone, explains Lifehacker, whether it's due to energy efficiency features like a snooze function on the fridge or the power turning off when you aren't in your room. As Food Republic further explains, many hotel mini fridges are actually drink fridges or beverage coolers, which are "usually between 41 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit." So, while it's fine to keep your drinks in a hotel fridge, you may want to think twice about storing restaurant leftovers or other perishable food items.