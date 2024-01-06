The 3 Iconic Thomas Keller Restaurants You'll Find In The Heart Of Napa Valley

California's Napa Valley is known for being a thriving wine region filled with vineyards and wineries with countryside views of rolling hills and mountains. To help you soak up all of the world-class wine, many chefs and restaurateurs have established eateries here over the years, like famed chef Thomas Keller. Nestled in the town of Yountville, you'll come across many iconic dining establishments including The French Laundry, Bouchon Bistro, and Ad Hoc, three award-winning eateries owned and operated by Keller's restaurant group.

In case you aren't familiar with him, Thomas Keller is an award-winning American chef and restaurateur born in Oceanside, California. As a child, he moved to Palm Beach, Florida, where he'd eventually work at Palm Beach Yacht Club as a dishwasher and later as a cook. Years later, he trained at various restaurants and eventually decided to perfect his French cuisine skills. Keller went on to work in many fine-dining kitchens and eventually opened his first restaurant Rakel in New York City. In the 1990s, Keller visited Yountville to find a place to open a destination for French cuisine, according to his restaurant group's website. His first venture was The French Laundry and he later went on to open Bouchon Bistro and eventually Ad Hoc. Today, the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group also operates Bouchon Bakery, Regiis Ova, and La Calenda in Yountville.