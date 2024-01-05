For Vegetarian Meatballs That Burst With Savory Flavors, Beetroot Is The Answer

Thanks to the many meat substitutes out there nowadays, vegetarians are free to indulge in everything from burgers to bacon and more. Another dish that vegetarians can add to their weekly dinner lineup? "Meatballs."

Specifically, Tasting Table has a recipe for vegan beet and black bean "meatballs," developed by Annabelle Randles, that is to die for. The secret to these meatballs is the beetroot, which is the key to getting a texture that is tender and juicy — just like real beef meatballs would be. Plus, the beetroot contributes a burst of flavor, with its notes of earthiness and sweetness. Mixed with the spices — such as paprika and garlic powder — you'll have a meatball that tastes both complex and delicious.

These "meatballs" come together in less than an hour — and, on the outside, look nearly identical to the real thing. Of course, the taste is going to be a bit different, but don't let that stop you from integrating these black bean and beetroot meatballs into a plethora of meals.