Give Instant Pot Pinto Beans A Kick Of Spice With Fresh Peppers

The Instant Pot is a great tool for cooking flavor-packed beans. You can transform this cheap protein by infusing your beans with a fresh, spicy kick from peppers. Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn uses this trick to create her fiery Instant Pot pinto beans. The fiery part of this recipe comes from fresh jalapeños that are cooked with the beans. Hahn also opts to use dried beans instead of canned. This not only provides a fresher, longer-lasting meal but also gives you better control over the flavor and texture of your dish.

Hahn notes that you can control how spicy your pinto beans are by how many peppers you add. "If you want the beans extra hot, add 2 jalapeños or opt for a serrano pepper which is a bit hotter," Hahn says. If you're worried about making your beans too spicy, you could go with only half a jalapeño for a milder heat. Another way to temper the spice is to be thorough in removing the seeds from your peppers since the seeds are coated in additional capsaicin, which provides the heat.