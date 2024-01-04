Why It's Time To Stop Trusting The Thermometer Dial On Your Grill

Reaching the correct temperature when using your grill is a more difficult task than you may think, especially because the thermometer dial on your grill isn't necessarily accurate. Unlike an oven, which is a much more controlled heat environment, your grill could have a multitude of factors that result in a different temperature than indicated by your dial. While the temperature may not matter for some grilled items, for larger cuts of meat having a steady, correct temperature is crucial for creating the cooking results you want.

The reason your thermometer dial on your grill isn't accurate is that it doesn't measure the temperature of your cooking surface, it measures the temperature of the air inside your grill. If your grill thermometer is on the front top of the hood, it will be more inaccurate than a thermometer on the side, which is closer to the grates of your grill. In some cases, the temperature discrepancy between your grill thermometer and the actual temperature on the grates of the grill can be upwards of 150 degrees hotter. It also won't account for if you're using the split grill technique of having a hotter side and a cooler side of your grill for cooking; the temperature reading will be an average of both sides. Your best bet for accurately temping your grill is to use additional thermometers.