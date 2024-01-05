What Is An Undertow Espresso At Starbucks?

The Undertow from Starbucks isn't just a secret menu item, it's a coffee experience. If you're more of a plain cup of joe coffee drinker, you're likely to pass on this espresso drink. However, for those who relish a fresh take on their favorite caffeinated consumable, the Undertow may be just what you're looking for.

It features a few shots of vanilla-flavored syrup and a little milk or half-and-half is added. Then comes the tricky part — two shots of espresso are poured over the back of a spoon so they float atop the sweetened milk. This layered java is meant to be drunk quickly, delivering an indulgent study in contrasts. Hot, dark, bitter espresso provides a delightful counterpoint to the chilly, flavorful vanilla-infused cream.

While you may encounter baristas who aren't familiar with the Undertow, it's certainly worth asking at your favorite Starbucks, and in a pinch, you can even DIY.