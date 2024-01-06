11 Classic Sauces That Pair Nicely With Orzo

Upon first glance, a bowl of uncooked orzo may look like uncooked rice. Both orzo and rice are long, thin, and puff up after being cooked in water, but orzo walks a thin line between rice and pasta. Although it may look more like rice, it's more closely related to pasta — after all, it's made of wheat. However, if you haven't worked with this ingredient in the kitchen before, you may need some direction on how to get started.

After you master cooking orzo, you'll recognize it for what it is: a fun, simple ingredient you can use to change up the pasta recipes you have on rotation. We've created this list of some of the best sauces to pair your orzo with so you'll have an easier time cooking meals the whole family will love. Try the following classic sauce options, or go off the rails and try something completely different. Ultimately, cooking orzo (or anything, for that matter) is more fun when you make room for experimentation.