The Store-Bought Caramel Sauce Ina Garten Drizzles Over Brownies

Demonstrating excellent hostess skills doesn't mean you need to spend hours in the kitchen making every ingredient from scratch. Take it from Ina Garten, a culinary icon who has hosted her share of successful dinner parties. When preparing a batch of ultimate fudgy brownies at home, Garten finishes her freshly made recipe with a warm drizzle of sweet caramel. While the brownies are homemade, the caramel sauce Garten uses to crown her treats is not, and she is in no way shy about acknowledging her easy kitchen shortcut.

"You can make caramel, but why bother?" she admits herself on Food Network. Garten suggests that aspiring at-home chefs reach for quality caramel sauce to use in dishes. Garten herself chooses Fran's caramel sauce, a buttery, luxurious sauce that has attracted recognition from Martha Stewart and the 2018 Good Food Awards. This slow-cooked caramel uses Madagascar vanilla beans to add even more dimension to the sugary, creamy product.