Pho Should Have A Delicate Bite, But Beware Of Overly Thin Noodles

Ever wonder what the perfect noodles for pho (pronounced "fuh") are? This iconic Vietnamese noodle soup is celebrated for its delicious and aromatic broth and mix of ingredients. Using the correct type of noodle is essential; otherwise, the dish transforms into something entirely different. For instance, if you substitute pho noodles with vermicelli, the dish ceases to be pho but becomes a bun. Pho demands specific noodles to preserve its distinct identity.

While the ideal pho noodle should offer a gentle bite, it's crucial to steer clear of overly thin noodles and choose the appropriate noodles for maximal enjoyment. In the hot, steaming pho broth, thin noodles are prone to becoming mush or breaking apart, which can significantly detract from the texture and taste of this beautiful dish.

Pho noodles should also not be as thick as pad Thai noodles (and definitely never as thick as pappardelle). Ideally, pho noodles should resemble the thickness of linguine. Additionally, the shape of the noodle matters; pho noodles should be flat with rectangular cross-sections. These specific dimensions ensure the noodles maintain their integrity, absorbing the piping hot pho broth's flavors without becoming overly soft, mushy, or excessively chewy, which would otherwise dominate the soup and other ingredients.