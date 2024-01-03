The Right Way To Serve A Martini Sidecar

It's not very common to see it these days, but cocktail bartenders used to serve their drinks with a sidecar. If you ask for a sidecar now, you'll likely get handed the classic cocktail of the same name. But a sidecar also refers to something entirely different. Although bartenders measure their ingredients, either with a jigger or through dedicated practice, there's almost always some left over after the cocktail glass is full and the garnish has been placed. To serve a martini with a sidecar means you get your full martini with a tiny carafe on the side filled with the leftovers. Normally, a bartender would just toss the remains out along with the ice.

If you want to serve a martini sidecar, there's one very important thing to keep in mind: You have to keep it cold. If you just pour the sidecar into a carafe and set it next to the main drink, the person enjoying the martini is going to feel rushed to gulp it down before it gets warm. That's not a position you want to put anyone in.

An easy solution is to place the carafe in a glass of ice, keeping the surface of the carafe in contact with the ice. If ice alone isn't accomplishing this, add a splash of water to the glass and then set the carafe inside. This way, you know the ice water is making full contact.