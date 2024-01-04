Swiss Chard Makes For The Perfect Leafy Green Taco Shell

Given their range of meaty, cheesy, and veggie toppings, there's no denying the fact that classic tacos make for a deliciously filling meal. However, their signature starchy tortilla shells can start feeling a bit heavy after just a few bites, and they might not be the best choice for folks on low-carb or gluten-free diets. If you're looking for a way to lighten things up for your next taco night without having to sacrifice any flavorful fillings, all you have to do is swap out your traditional corn or flour taco shells with some healthy and delicious leaves of Swiss chard.

The tender greens are known for their colorful stems and large, crinkly leaves, which are indeed thick enough to withstand even the most hearty taco fillings. Better yet, Swiss chard, when eaten raw, tends to have a mild and earthy flavor, so it shouldn't clash with or take away from the flavors inside your dish, making them the perfect choice in terms of both texture and taste. Not only are Swiss chard leaves a practical taco shell substitute, they're also a particularly nutritious one. According to Healthline, the leafy greens are packed with vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium, all while being relatively low in calories. One leaf of Swiss chard has roughly 9 calories, while one store-bought flour tortilla can have around 140 calories. Swiss chard is also gluten-free and extremely low in carbohydrates, so the greens are suitable for multiple dietary restrictions.