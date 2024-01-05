The World's Largest Lasagna Weighed Over 10,000 Pounds

If you think preparing a classic lasagna recipe for tonight's extended family dinner seems to be a demanding chore, imagine trying to figure out the ingredient ratios to set a world record for making the comforting dish. A group of Polish chefs took this challenge on, creating a behemoth of a meal to honor the Italian soccer team who made Krakow their home base during the 2012 Euro Cup.

This monstrosity of a gastronomic effort required 10 hours to make and only one section was baked at a time before being offered to locals and visitors to eat. Though the executive chef of the project admitted to curious reporters that he wasn't sure if the athletes themselves could tuck into the feast due to dietary restrictions, approximately 10,000 servings were distributed to spectators (per Sports Illustrated), and the 10,725-pound, 7-ounce accomplishment placed the ambitious culinary project firmly into the Guinness World Book of Records where it remains a crowning achievement.