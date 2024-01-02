Liven Up Black Bean Dip With A Dollop Of Sour Cream

While sour cream is an easy staple to upgrade your black bean dip, there are plenty of other customizations you can make for added flavor, texture, or convenience. Furthermore, you can customize your sour cream as well, whether it's swapping dairy for a vegan sour cream or swapping regular sour cream for Mexican crema. Another option is to stir a packet of taco seasoning into your sour cream before adding a dollop to the black bean dip.

If you want to add toasted, caramelized flavors to your black bean dip, add your ingredients to a skillet instead of your food processor. Fry the onions, garlic, and chili peppers in earthy olive oil, adding a few cans of rinsed black beans and a bit of sour cream before mashing the mixture with the back of your spoon or a potato masher. If you'd rather not use fresh chili peppers, swap them for a small can of chipotles in adobo for a spicy, smoky, and sweet alternative.

While tortilla chips are the obvious choice to accompany your dip, you can also use black bean dip as a tostada spread to top with a guisado like pan-fried mushrooms, squash blossoms, or nopales. Another idea is to spread the dip over French bread or a bolillo to top with cotija cheese, avocado, and pickled onions for a more flavorful take on the classic Mexican mollete. It also makes a delicious stuffing for burritos, tacos, or fajitas.