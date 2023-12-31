Kansas State Wildcats Celebrate Bowl Win By Eating Pop-Tarts Mascot

It may be College Bowl season. But even as teams vie for top-dog status and bragging rights, the winner of this year's games is, without a doubt, Pop-Tarts. The Kansas State Wildcats took on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and after a 28-19 victory, the Wildcats were rewarded with an "edible mascot" during their post-game revelry. Who knew this breakfast pastry would have so much appeal?

The mascot in question was a frosted Pop-Tart named Strawberry who slapped the ref on the derriere during the game and danced. After the Wildcats' victory, the tart held up a sign that read, "Dreams really do come true" as it descended into an oversized toaster, emerging on the other side as an edible Pop-Tart cake for the players to feast upon. The winning quarterback, Avery Johnson, along with Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman got to dig in first. Needless to say, this celebratory moment claimed its 15 minutes, going viral on social media.