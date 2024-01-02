Bicerin Is The Chocolate And Coffee Drink You Need To Know About

Can't choose between a soothing cup of hot chocolate and a jolting order of coffee? Bicerin is here to make your ordering decisions a bit easier. The Turinese beverage combines both flavors to serve up comforting mugs of chocolate and caffeinated deliciousness. The only problem is that the exact recipe to make bicerin is a secret, but we do know that a quality serving offers three layers of three different temperatures of ingredients: Coffee, cocoa, and frothed milk poured into a glass.

The name bicerin is a Piedmontese word meaning "small glass." The origins of the recipe can be traced to the 18th century when the drink would be served somewhat cheaply in small glasses so that the general public could afford to experience the drink. These mini-orders are thought to be derivatives of another popular drink at the time, bavareisa, a beverage accessible mostly to the upper class and presented in much larger goblets.

When bicerin was served in the 18th and 19th century, an assortment of cookies was often enjoyed along with the drink and dunked into the drink to eat. Not much has changed.