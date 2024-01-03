The Mistakes You're Making With Ramen At Home, According To Momofuku's Chef De Cuisine

Ramen is one of the most nourishing meals to enjoy during the cold-weather months. This Japanese noodle dish features rich and savory broths, fresh noodles with a satisfying bite, and seemingly endless customization options, including the type of broth you use and your choice of toppings depending on your diet and flavor preferences. While many have their first experience with ramen within the instant variety — affordable, microwavable Styrofoam containers of instant ramen — you can enjoy gourmet homemade ramen in your own kitchen by following the guidance of Momofuku's chef de cuisine at Noodle Bar East Village, Pablo Vidal Saioro.

We recently went behind the counter of Noodle Bar with chef Vidal Saioro for an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, where he gave a tutorial on how to make one of Momofuku's famed ramen and shared the most common mistakes he sees home cooks make when preparing ramen at home. As is the case with most recipes, ingredients matter and so does timing.