Galette Des Rois Vs Roscón De Reyes: The Difference Between King Cakes

Festive king cakes are steeped in centuries of history, and a tasty link that connects cultures around the world on Epiphany. The roots of cake trace back to the Roman festival of Saturnalia, where a special cake would be baked with a hidden bean. The lucky recipient of the piece with the bean was king for a day. In Europe, the pastry emerged from those pagan roots to become a hallmark of the season of Epiphany, symbolizing the journey of the Three Wise Men who give the cake its regal name. Bakery cases in France and Spain are filled with local varieties of king cakes on the days leading up to January 6, with distinctly different forms and flavors.

In most of France, king cake, or Galette des Rois, is a puff pastry torte filled with delicious almond frangipane. The ancient bean has been transformed into a collectible charm, adding an element of surprise, and transforming the cake into a whimsical game. The person served a slice with the charm is crowned king (or queen) of the feast with a paper crown included with each cake.

Meanwhile, in Spain and Spanish-speaking countries, king cake takes the form of the Roscón de Reyes, a sweet, ring-shaped bread, adorned with candied fruits, that echoes the crown worn by the Magi, making it a centerpiece of joy and communal feasting. A bean and a trinket are also hidden in the treat with various traditions attached to being the lucky finder.