Use Grated Onions In Meatloaf So They Melt Into The Beef

Grated onion impacts the flavor and texture of your meatloaf in several significant ways. First, shredding your onions instead of dicing them by hand guarantees uniformity. This means the onions can be evenly distributed throughout the meatloaf to ensure every bite is equally flavorful.

Finer strands of onion also cook through more quickly than chunkier chopped ones. Though bigger pieces of onion lend some textural interest to a meatloaf, they often need to be sauteed before they can be added to the beef to guarantee they are softened and sweet. On the other hand, grated onions (plus the oniony juice released during the grating process) can be added directly into the meatloaf mixture as-is, saving you heaps of time. Grated onions will melt into the meat as they soften in the oven — becoming almost invisible — lending your finished product a juicy, flecked texture and fragrant aroma.

Finally, onions contain proteolytic enzymes that digest protein. These enzymes break down the texture of the meat, making it softer. Since grated onions can be evenly incorporated and melded seamlessly into the beef, the digestive process can occur more effectively. When you slice into your baked meatloaf, you should find that the onions have induced a light and luscious texture.