The Lamborghini Winery That's Been Operating Since 1968

From the time we were young children, most of us were familiar with the word Lamborghini. Memories of our kindergarten peers voicing the familiar "vroom vroom," miniature toy car in hand, are embedded in the back of our minds. While Lamborghini almost immediately launches our thoughts toward the embodiment of a pristine luxury vehicle, many are surprised to find out that the iconic sports car brand has its toes dipped in the fabulous world of Italian wine.

Ferruccio Lamborghini was known for his creative eye and strong artistic taste, hence his machinery's groundbreaking designs. When it came time for him to retire, a piece of land nestled between Panicale; a medieval village in Umbria, Italy, and Lago Trasimeno; situated near Tuscany, captured his attention and heart. The picturesque landscape of lush hills brought him back to his childhood beginnings of farming so he purchased the property in the 1960s. His keen sense of aesthetics calculated the mappings of a winery and he began the cultivation of grapes.

Lamborghini teamed up with legendary winemaker Giorgio Grai to initiate craftings of his first wine, "Sangue di Miura," or "Blood of the Bull." His ambitions soon shifted towards a new golf course. When Patrizia Lamborghini; the mogul's daughter, acquired management of the estate in the 1990s, she set out to expand and fortify the winery. Now, the vineyards extend beyond 70 acres and Patrizia expresses an unwavering passion for producing some of the best wines to pair with pasta.